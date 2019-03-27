The police on Wednesday arraigned an ex-convict Samuel Francis,24, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for alleged extortion.

The police charged Francis, who resides in Masaka, Nassarawa State with three counts of joint act, extortion and belonging to belonging to a gang.

The Police Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Uchenna Chibueze of Karmo village, Abuja reported the matter at the Karmo police Station on Feb. 28

Ukagha said the defendant and two others now at large committed the offence on Feb. 26 at about 11 p.m at Karmo Sabo primary school.

She said that the defendant attacked the complainant with a jackknife on his way back from work and stole a laptop bag containing N150,000 cash and one Infinix note V pop phone valued N27,000.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant stole a necklace, ear phone, bangles wort N6,000, phone charger, a Union bank ATM card, National identity card.

She also informed the court that the defendant was an ex-convict and during police investigation he admitted committing the offence but all effort made to recover the stolen items prove abortive.

Ukagha added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 292 and 305 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor prayed the court to grant her a date to open her case against the defendant.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000, with one reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ruled that the surety must be a grade level 10 Officer in the Federal Civil Service, address must be within the court’s jurisdiction and verified by the court’s police.

He ordered that the sureties must present affidavit of means and passport size photographs to the court’s registrar.

The judge adjourned the case until April 30, for hearing.

