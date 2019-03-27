Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has stirred a controversy by saying that the marriage vows, “For better for worse” which people recite when getting married, is a curse.
According to Oyedepo, the cliche, ‘for better for worse, in sickness and in health,’ was unscriptural and a curse.
Oyedepo’s assertion was captured by a popular Christian page on Facebook, Church Gist.
“All that “for better for worse, in sickness and in health”, that people recite as marriage vows is unscriptural! It is a curse!” he said.
it is people like Oyedepo fueling crises in marriage. Are we in Heaven already as to say for ‘better for best?” Won’t we all die some day including Bishop Oyedepo himself? did Christ Himself promise us a bed of roses on this earth? Bishop Oyedepo should stop stirring up negative controversies.