Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has stirred a controversy by saying that the marriage vows, “For better for worse” which people recite when getting married, is a curse.

According to Oyedepo, the cliche, ‘for better for worse, in sickness and in health,’ was unscriptural and a curse.

Oyedepo’s assertion was captured by a popular Christian page on Facebook, Church Gist.

“All that “for better for worse, in sickness and in health”, that people recite as marriage vows is unscriptural! It is a curse!” he said.

