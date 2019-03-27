By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi on Wednesday said Nigerian clerics and political leaders cannot succeed in ministry and move the nation forward with faulty foundation.

Kumuyi spoke at the first edition of the Minsters Development Networking summit organised by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in conjunction with the Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), held at Deeper Life Bible Church’s headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Speaking on the topic: “Building the Builder’s Life and Ministry,” Kumuyi said the minister’s success in ministry depended on a solid foundation anchored in salvation, adding that a solid foundation was also needed in every institution, be it government, private or the church.

According to him, “Your future is guaranteed when you build your life on a solid foundation. Build your life and ministry; build your faith to build your work with God, the fullness is in the word of God, take the shield of faith to quench every fiery dart of the devil against your life.”

Kumuyi lamented that many Christian leaders had defied their foundation while others possessed deceptive foundation that would not stand the test of time, adding that “some have destroyed foundation, diminishing foundation and displaced foundation. Examine whether your foundation is still standing. After you have been built up, you build up others.”

To have a solid foundation, the man of God said there must be repentance, returning from wilderness wandering, releasing Satan’s nuts, refocusing one’s vision, renewing one’s vow to the Lord and rededicating one’s life totally to God.

Kumuyi added that “you need to build up your faith through hearing the word of God. No hearing, no faith; little hearing, little faith; decreasing hearing, decreasing faith; dull hearing, dull faith; distracted hearing, distracted faith; diminishing hearing, diminishing faith; concentrated hearing, concentrated faith; undiluted hearing, undiluted faith; clear hearing, clear faith; frequent hearing, forceful faith and steady hearing, strong faith.”

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, decried that the foundation of Nigeria was rotten, stressing that there was the need to have a new beginning.

“This nation has a rotten foundation; a foundation of corruption. Foundation is so important and it is because the foundation of this nation is rotten that we have all kinds of politicians. We are still reaping what we sowed in 1959 election.

“Leaders in the church should have the fear of God, politicians should change. What will you be doing with N1 billion? The seminars in this programme are prepared for ministers to do the right thing for God,” he said.

