29 year old British-born Nigerian actress Beverly Naya says she’s in awe of how much she’s grown as a person and how far she’s come.

Beverly shared this cute picture of her with the long caption below:

‘The Evolving Phenomenon’…💝 This was the headline used for a magazine cover I shot in 2015 that never got released. I didn’t understand the headline at the time, I’m not sure if I even liked it, but I never forgot it.

I guess the writer/ editor had seen something in me that I hadn’t quite realised in myself yet. When I think back, I’m honestly in awe of how much I’ve grown as a person and how far I’ve come. Not by my power but by His. 🙏🏾❤️ To the person that placed these words in my heart without realising how impactful it would become in my life over time, thank you 💙. Never stop believing in yourself…God sees your heart and He will reward all your efforts in due time. 📸- @FelixCrown

Styled by @ozinna

Makeup- @joycejacob_jjb

Natural hair styled by @ferdinandshair

#EvolvingPhenomenon …2019

I wonder where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing a year from now 💭, excited.com 🙏🏾

