Nestlé Nigeria recently refurbished facilities in two primary schools to help create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning in communities where its factories are located.

The move, the company restated, was in line with its commitment to improving livelihoods in the communities closest to its operations.

“We believe that the long term success of our business is dependent on nurturing thriving communities closest to our operations,” Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“We therefore, work with our partners to enhance living conditions in the localities where most of our staff, suppliers and host communities reside.

“This is one of the ways we ensure that everyone connected to our business derives a benefit. We call this Creating Shared Value.”

He said the recent handover of the refurbished facilities in two schools close to the company’s Abaji and Flowergate factories underlines its efforts towards impacting its factory communities positively.

The two schools, LEA Primary School, Manderegi and NUD Primary School, Owode Egba are part of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), a school-based nutrition education initiative supported by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Alarcon said N4HK achieves its objectives by teaching and promoting healthy nutrition, healthy hydration, hygiene and an active lifestyle.

The training and coaching is implemented in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) in Ogun State and Universal Basic Education Board in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme is reaching over 17,000 children and 350 teachers in 30 primary schools.

“It will be difficult for children to imbibe healthy nutrition and hygiene practices if the environment is not conducive for putting what they learn into practice,” said Nestlé Nigeria’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka.

“It is therefore important to ensure that the children and teachers have access to good classrooms, safe clean water, toilets and handwashing facilities.”

