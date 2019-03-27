Kehinde Babatunde, back-to-back goalkeeper of National U-18 Female Handball Team has described her achievement as a dream come true.

Babatunde, who emerged best goalkeeper in the 2018 National U-18 and U-21 Male and Female Handball Championships, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that she was glad to retain the trophy.

NAN reports that Babatunde, goalkeeper of Team Lagos, played in the U-18 category in the championships organised by Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) held in Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.

The championships, which featured 18 teams from seven states and two clubs in the country, was held from March 16 to March 24 in Courts A and B of the venue.

“I won the best goal keeper award last year, and I was really happy because I was doing my best to catch balls, not knowing that the officials noticed me.

“After the award, my coach told me to put in more effort in my training which I did and to the glory of God, I made it.

“To me, it’s a dream come true and I am more joyful that I did not fail my coach, team and the Lagos State handball, especially in the U-18 category,” she added.

Kehinde, a Senior Secondary School 2 student of Wesley Girls College, Yaba, said she was delighted by the effort put in place by the present board of HFN to revive the championships.

Team Lagos U-18 female, defending champion of the 2017 edition, lost to Mind Scope of Ota in the finals and finished 2nd position in the tournament.

