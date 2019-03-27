By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian media personality, philanthropist, and former human resource management consultant Mosunmola Abudu, known as Mo Abudu posted a picture of herself and her ex husband during their daughter’s wedding over the weekend.
The Ebonylife boss was formerly married to Tokunbo Abudu and they have two kids together. Coming together as one family could not have happened without some hitches.
Mo held it all together and even had a big smile while posing for the photos. Although we do not know why the couple separated, Is it possible for the duo to unite as husband and wife again? that will be good news.
Anything is possible, keep your fingers crossed for more gist as they evolve!
View this post on Instagram
Good morning beautiful people, this picture was taken as our darling daughter Temidee was about to make an appearance at her traditional engagement, thank you @Emmanueloyeleke for capturing this moment for us. LOVE – JOY – HAPPINESS – That is the look in the eyes of both of us as we stood there looking on at our daughter. Toks, thanks you for being the loving and caring father that you are 💗💕. #ProudMoment #FatherofTheBride #MotherofTheBride #TeddieMak #AwesomeGod
