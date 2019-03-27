A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abubakar Hassan-Fulata, has donated nine boxes of science kits and over 1,000 illustration charts to 67 secondary and primary schools in his constituency.

The Education Secretary for Guri, Alhaji Adamu Ibrahim, confirmed the donation in Guri on Wednesday.

Hassan-Fulata is representing Guri/Kirikasamma/Birniwa Federal Constituency in Jigawa.

Ibrahim said three of the boxes allocated to Guri had been distributed to Junior Secondary School, Adiyani, Junior Secondary School, Margadu and Model Junior Secondary School, Guri.

He said the equipment contained in the boxes were magnifying glasses, spring balance, pendulums, PH indicator and test tubes.

Ibrahim said other schools in the area got 10 illustration charts each for human excretory system, hygienic and unhygienic habits, agricultural cash crops, table of measurements, among others.

He noted that the experiment kits were necessary as they would enhance students’ understanding of the subject matter.

Ibrahim urged principals and headmasters of the schools to ensure the materials were used for their intended purposes.

The education secretary for Birniwa, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammad, also confirmed the receipt of three boxes of science kits.

He said the materials were distributed to Girls Secondary School, Birniwa, Government Day Secondary School, Birniwa and Senior Secondary School, Diginsa.

Mohammad thanked Hassan-Fulata for the donation and urged other political office holders in the area to emulate him.

He, however, appealed to the lawmaker to also make donation of Arabic text books including the Qur’an and Hadith to Islamic schools in the area.

Kirikasamma Local Government Spokesman, Sanusi Doro, also confirmed the receipt of three science kits but said the council had yet to distribute same.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

