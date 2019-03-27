A coalition of Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) youths has called on the party leadership to consider Hon. Saheed Popoola as the speaker of the state house of assembly.

Mr Kunle Asonibare, the spokesperson for the coalition said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that when the Kwara State House of Assembly (KSHA) member resumed in June, the position of the speaker should be given to Poopla because of his unwavering loyalty to the party

NAN reports that the APC in the state has 24 house of assembly newly elected members.

Popoola is an incumbent member of the KSHA, representing Ojomu Balogun Constituency in Offa.

He was the only House member who refused to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when Sen. Bukola Saraki left the APC in 2018.

Asonibare said that the coalition was concerned about rewarding loyalty and commitment to party principle and ideal, adding that Popoola barring all zoning arrangement must be considered for the job.

He said that the post of speaker of state assembly demanded that a committed and trusted member of the party should be given the job to easy for the executives.

He said that the youths in the party were in talk with the necessary stakeholders to give them reasons why Popoola deserved the job.

Asonibare said that Popoola showed an uncanny loyalty during the turbulent time when the whole KSAH defected to the PDP, adding that such person would not betray the party.

