Some residents of Kuje Area Council, FCT, have urged the new Chairman of the council, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, to focus on addressing challenges bothering on infrastructure, education and environment for the development of the area.

They made the call in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, while reacting to the outcome of the March 23 supplementary election in the area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the supplementary poll for Kuje Area council.

Prof. Titus Ibekwe, the INEC Returning Officer who announced the result, said Sabo scored the highest votes of 19, 090 to defeat the incumbent chairman, Mr Abdulahi Galadima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 15, 187.

Mr Abraham Gado, a resident of Kuchiyako Community in Kuje, said not much was achieved by the outgoing administration, adding that the community suffered massive infrastructure decay due to neglect.

Gado urged the new chairman to take proactive steps in completing abandoned road projects and creating new bypass, to ease traffic congestion, especially during rush hours.

He said: “Very little attention was given to infrastructure development by the outgoing administration, particularly on completing abandoned projects.

“There is need to develop Kuje Area Council, because very little attention was given to communities that needed attention.

“Nigerians are getting wiser day by day, if he works hard, it will determine his re-election in the next three years,” he said.

Mrs Esther Kure of Shadadi area, also urged Sabo to fix the dilapidated roads and address inadequate power supply in the area.

Kure, who noted that residents of the community had “been totally neglected from enjoying the dividends of democracy“, called on the new chairman to come to the rescue of the residents.

Mr Obina Eze, a business man,called on the new chairman to reduce the amount fixed on renting shops in Kuje market for business activities to thrive.

Eze said no nation could gain meaningful development without the involvement of the economic sector and business operators.

“The government in the past paid little attention to the “bread winners“ of the economy, particularly the business operators.

“Sabo should reduce the amount fixed on renting shops in Kuje market and create conducive environment for business to grow,” he said.

