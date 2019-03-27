The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has accepted the resignation of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president Tsunekazu Takeda, the world sports body said on Tuesday.

IOC made the disclosure after an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Takeda said last Tuesday he would resign in June amid an alleged bribery case related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Takeda will also quit the IOC where he is the marketing chief.

His resignation comes less than 500 days before the opening of the 2020 Games.

French prosecutors are looking at two payments totaling two million dollars made by Japan’s bid committee in 2013 to Black Tidings, a Singapore company.

They suspect the money was used to buy votes which enabled Tokyo to win the bid to host the Olympics.

The 71-year-old, however, has denied any allegations against him. (dpa/NAN)

