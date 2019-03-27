Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi today at the Premier Hotel, Ibadan, presented Certificate of Return to the Oyo State Governor-Elect, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Those who also received their Certificates of Return are the state Deputy Governor-Elect, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan and 32 members of the state Assembly-Elects.

Three of the lawmakers, Hon. Asimiyu Alarape representing Atiba State Constituency, Hon. Olawunmi Oladeji, Ogbomoso North State Constituency and Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Ibarapa East State Constituency, are elected for the second term.

Oladeji, the only elected female lawmaker, was first elected in 2015 while Ogundoyin became a lawmaker last year following the death of former speaker Adesina Michael Adeyemo.

Alarape, who will be the oldest in the Assembly, was first elected in 1999 and left in 2003.

