It is no longer news that the weather is extremely hot in some parts of the country like Lagos and Abuja. Former big brother naija housemate Tokunbo Idowu popular as Tboss has jumped on this train to join Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus who recently cut her hair low, although with a different reason.

The 33 year old controversial actress, presenter and model cut her long hair short and now styles it the way Halle Berry wears her crown.

She even said she feels sorry for ladies who are wearing weaves and wigs…

Read her message:

#TamingTheMane

#HAIR & then #NoHair…

With the severity of the heat in Abuja- I’m Totally enjoying my Chop & I almost feel sorry for people with hair / weaves, wigs… Gosh my scalp can breath & it feels soooo Good…

See how Tboss styled her hair and get some inspiration for your looks…

