Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Gunmen who abducted the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Oshiogbuwe, have reportedly killed him in the forest.

Oshiogbuwe was abducted on Wednesday by unknown gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East local government area of the State.

Police sources had it that his body was found in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road by a police tactical team who were in pursuit of the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the victim was killed by the kidnappers when they discovered that he was a policeman, through his police identification card and pictures in his mobile phone.

The late DSP Oshiogbuwe, who hailed from Auchi in Edo State, served in Abuja before his death.

The recovered body has since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed that a search party discovered the body of the slain policeman at Emu-Oken bush.

