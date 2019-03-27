Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Gunmen have abducted a policeman and four others at Ubiaja, headquarters of Esan South East local Government area of Edo State

The police officer is simply identified as DSP Godwin, while the identity of four other persons were yet unknown.

A pastor whose identity was yet to be known, but also travelled along the same route, was allegedly shot.

The abducted victims were said to be travelling to Asaba when the vehicle they were traveling in was stopped by the gunmen who barricaded the road.

It was gathered that DSP Godwin and the other victims were taken into the bush.

Sources have it that the pastor was currently receiving treatment in an unnamed hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He told journalists in Benin, that the police had mobilised tactical team to THE forest reserves around the Ewatto, Ubiaja, Okhuessan with the view to rescuing their colleague.

He said: “The Command is doing everything possible to locate the kidnapped victims. Tactical team are at Ubiaja division. Good news would soon emerged from the tactical team work in the forest.”

