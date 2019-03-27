Photo: Beknaz Almazbekov
The captain of Galatasaray football club’s under-14 team has earned praise with a rare act of sportsmanship as he deliberately missed a penalty kick following what he believed was a wrong call by the referee.
Beknaz Almazbekov, a 13-year-old, dribbled inside from the left and fell down under pressure from an Istanbulspor defender in the box.
The referee gave a penalty kick, but Almazbekov disagreed.
With his team already winning 1-0, he rejected the opportunity to double their lead and intentionally kicked the ball out of play.
The match took place on March 24.
Almazbekov’s side went on to beat Istanbulspor 3-0.
