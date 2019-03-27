President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ministry of Petroleum as well as some other Federal Government agencies are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

The affected agencies include the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and they would be making their presentation through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Bayo Onanuga and the Director-General of the NTA, Yakubu Ibn-Muhammed who were seen around the venue of the meeting, are also expected to be with the minister during the presentation.

Those in attendance of the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and other cabinet ministers.

