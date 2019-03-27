The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N1.3 billion contracts to strengthen and reposition its media outfits for effective information dissemination.

The media organisations to benefit from the projects include the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigeria Television Authority and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister announced the approval of the contracts for the procurement of cameras, television packs and other broadcast equipment at a cost of N283.8 million for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

He also announced sum of N148.7 million for the procurement of 15 Peugeot vehicles for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He added that N873.5 million was approved for the procurement of twelve 10 Kilowatts FM transmitters and three Outside Broadcast Vans for the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

He went further to give the breakdown of the FRCN contracts as N561million for the twelve 10 kilowatts transmitters, and N311 million for the three Outside Broadcast Vans.

The minister also explained that the upgrade of equipment at the NTA took place more than a decade ago.

“I also presented three memos today on behalf of three parastatals in my ministry, the NTA, the News Agency of Nigeria and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

“The memo by the NTA was for an approval for the award of contract for the procurement of cameras, microphones and television pack for a total sum of N283, 813,990.75.

“It is significant to note that in the last 20 years, only twice that attempts have been made to upgrade the equipment of the NTA.

“The first attempt was in 1999 during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and the last was in 2009 when Nigeria hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup

“So also the News Agency of Nigeria also presented their memo. But, here largely they wanted vehicles to them move to gather and disseminate news.

“So, the contract for the procurement of 15 vehicles from Peugeot Nigeria ltd was awarded to them for N148, 740,900,’’ he said.

