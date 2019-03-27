By Adesina Michael

Fans of popular Nigerian musicians Don Jazzy and Wande Coal have called for a reunion of the two artistes.

The fans have taken to the social media to demand that Wande Coal place his first album titled ”Mushin” to Mo’Hits’ on Online music stores.

Mushin to Mo’Hits was the debut album of Wande coal, which was produced by Don jazzy and released in 2009 under Mo’Hits record.

Wande coal wrote on twitter: ”This table you people have been shaking also has Don jazzy on it oo.”

According to him, it is up to both parties to work together.

However, Don jazzy’s response was pleasant, as he indicated his readiness to make their fans’ wishes come true.

Lol u no serious. Me no mind o https://t.co/EI3rmFNdFu — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) March 26, 2019

@wandecoal please we need the M2M on Apple Music!! Pleaseeeee — Tim Lawson (@oloyye) March 26, 2019

