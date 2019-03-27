Controversial founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Pastor Wole Oladiyun for saying that paying of tithes is spiritual and attracts God’s blessings.

Oladiyun had in an interview said tithing had to do with the 10% of one’s income and that it belonged to God.

“When you pay your Tithe, you activate benefits from the Lord. When you give your Offering, you activate blessings from the Lord. When you give your First fruit, you enter into a level of wealth unprecedented, because God will begin to release ideas, he will begin to minister to you.

“Payment of Tithes is a spiritual thing; it cannot be analyzed with our gumption. These are biblical norms that must not be faulted by anyone. No one is compelled to give; we explain the principle to the people, the onus now lies on you to activate the principles. It is as simple as that. When you give your Tithe, you chase away devourers from your finances,” he said.

Freeze, who has been the chief antagonist against payment of tithes responded on his Instagram page by saying “Bros, go and rest, people ‘no dey’ fall for this thing again. There is no scriptural argument for tithing as long as Christ didn’t collect it and the disciples, our first pastors, never collected it either!”

He said “when Abram that you mentioned paid tithe in Genesis 14 to Melchizedek, he returned the remaining 90 percent to the King of Sodom where he got the loot from in the first place. I sincerely hope members of your church return the 90 percent of their salaries to their employers o, after paying you the tithe, as you ‘don turn yourself to Melchizedek.’

“By the way, you do not qualify to be Melchizedek because the scriptures described Melchizedek as a man with neither beginning nor end, ‘bros you no get beginning? No be woman born you? Bros, heed my advice, dust your CV and find work, poverty ‘dey road dey’ find you with torchlight…… very soon no one will buy into this.”

