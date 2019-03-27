By Jennifer Okundia

Today March 23rd 2019 is Banky W’s 38th birthday and his wife took time to carefully write a love note to the love of her life.

Adesua Etomi describes her boo as all she ever prayed for, the actress further wrote that Banky’s love is like pure gold.

The message is making us want to fall in love already, please read it for yourself, who knows your sweetheart might be on the way too.

I shudder to think of how life would have been,

If God didn’t show me, if I hadn’t seen,

That you are ALL i ever prayed for,

My knight in shining armour, my thor

Your love is one I’ve never seen before

My heart you cherish, my being you adore

Olubankole, you were worth waiting for

This love I feel, really is hardcore.

Your heart is so pure, your love is like gold

So precious, so valuable, a beauty to behold

I’ll tell everybody, both young and old

And I’ll love you in return, a thousandfold

Thank you for being the man you are

Mama raised a game changer, an absolute star

When I count my blessings, I don’t look too far

Cause i turn to my side and there you always are.

May the lord increase you on every side

And with you, may he always abide

May favour in your life be multiplied

And all your needs, may he provide.

My lover, my baby, Happy birthday

Remember God’s goodness, especially today

May you look at this wonderful life and say

Thank you Lord Jesus, keep having your way.

I love you very much.

Always and forever,

Your Shug.

