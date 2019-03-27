By Jennifer Okundia
Today March 23rd 2019 is Banky W’s 38th birthday and his wife took time to carefully write a love note to the love of her life.
Adesua Etomi describes her boo as all she ever prayed for, the actress further wrote that Banky’s love is like pure gold.
The message is making us want to fall in love already, please read it for yourself, who knows your sweetheart might be on the way too.
I shudder to think of how life would have been,
If God didn’t show me, if I hadn’t seen,
That you are ALL i ever prayed for,
My knight in shining armour, my thor
Your love is one I’ve never seen before
My heart you cherish, my being you adore
Olubankole, you were worth waiting for
This love I feel, really is hardcore.
Your heart is so pure, your love is like gold
So precious, so valuable, a beauty to behold
I’ll tell everybody, both young and old
And I’ll love you in return, a thousandfold
Thank you for being the man you are
Mama raised a game changer, an absolute star
When I count my blessings, I don’t look too far
Cause i turn to my side and there you always are.
May the lord increase you on every side
And with you, may he always abide
May favour in your life be multiplied
And all your needs, may he provide.
My lover, my baby, Happy birthday
Remember God’s goodness, especially today
May you look at this wonderful life and say
Thank you Lord Jesus, keep having your way.
I love you very much.
Always and forever,
Your Shug.
