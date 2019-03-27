The Assistant Secretary, Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Olalekan Fash, on Wednesday in Abuja said the federation would participate in the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Fash told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the federation needed support from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to participate in the competition.

The 2019 World Para Powerlifting Junior and Senior Championships will hold from July 12 to July 20.

Fash said the federation needed more support from the ministry to facilitate the participation of the athletes in the championships.

“The ministry always supports us whenever we participate in any international event but we want them to do more.

“A total of 20 athletes from all categories comprising nine males and 11 females will contest in the championships in Astana. We are working on their visas and international passports.

“We are expecting nothing less than 20 medals at the end of the competition because they always make the country proud,’’ he said.

