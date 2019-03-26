Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo was forced out in the 30th minute of the match between Portugal and Serbia (Euro 2020 Qualifier), which ended 1-1.

However, Juventus has confirmed that the 34 year old forward suffered a minor injury to his right thigh.

In the statement released, the club wrote: ”Cristiano Ronaldo underwent examinations in Portugal that showed an apparent minor injury to his right thigh flexors . His condition will be monitored and will be subjected to new investigations to define the resumption of competitive activity.”

With the examination revealing the injury as Minor, it is certain Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Ajax in the UEFA champions league Quarter-Final match.

The Italian club are currently leading the Serie A table with 5 points and will be facing Empoli on Saturday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

