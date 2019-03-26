Manchester City Forward, Raheem Sterling has advised fans who racially abused Danny Rose during England’s encounter with Montenegro to get some education.

Sterling who scored in the 81st-minute of the match, to make the scoreline five goals to one in England’s favour added that victory was the best way to silence racists.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 93rd-minute, after Rose was booked for a foul.

England Manager, Southgate admitted he heard racist chants towards Danny Rose while Callum Hudson-Odoi also claimed he heard Monkey chants.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

