Bandits have abducted a North Korean doctor attached to Tsafe Local Government General Hospital in Zamfara state, Dr Jen Sunail.

Sunail, a physiotherapist, was abducted by suspected armed bandits on Monday.

According to residents, the bandits cordoned the town at around 9:00 pm and went straight to the staff quarters of the hospital where the expatriate doctor was whisked away.

Findings revealed that Dr. Sunail was posted on contract between North Korea and Zamfara State.

The abductee has been stationed in Tsafe General Hospital for over three years, The Nation reports.

Bandits have been constantly terrorising Tsafe, Danjibga, Yan doto, Yan waren Daji, Kwarin Ganuwa and Keta for weeks.

A resident of the local government, Mustafa Mu’azu, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to curtail activities of the bandits.

He said bandits had been kidnapping, raping women, looting and killing innocent people in Zamfara State.

He said without troop intervention, the insecurity in Zamfara state may escalate to uncontrollable level.

Police Public Relation Officer of Zamfara State, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident when contacted.

Shehu said the abduction had been reported to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO attached to Tsafe Local Government headquarters by the doctor’s colleague, Dr. Li Dong.

“On the 26/03/2019, around 945hours, Dr. Li Dong reported to the police that his colleague Dr. Jeng Sunail was not seen in his room inside the staff quarters he shared with other three persons working in the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Celestine Okoye had directed the state criminal investigation and intelligence department (CIID), state intelligence bureau (SIB) and anti- kidnapping squad team to commence investigation and search and rescue and unveil the circumstances behind the missing of the expatriate doctor,” he said in a statement.

-The Nation

