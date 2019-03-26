The Young Peoples Party (YPP) Senator-elect, in Anambra State, Ifeanyi Ubah, has dumped his party for the All Progressives Congess, APC.

Ubah had often debunked reports that he had dumped his party, but his membership of APC was confirmed by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the APC on Monday.

Oshiomhole had announced Ubah’s membership of the ruling party at a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with APC senators-elect in Aso Rock on Monday night.

At a press conference on Friday, Ubah had said: “I am not yet ready to defect from the YPP. I am still in the YPP. In party business, you can’t determine what would happen next. Sometimes you wake up and you will start seeing one problem or the other. For me today, I am in the YPP and I hope to remain in the party.

“The YPP is bringing a revolution of change to Nigeria. I must join a progressive group in the Senate since I cannot be alone. The YPP is the party to beat in this country. I won my election without the party having an office in any part of Anambra State.”

According to The Cable, Governors present at the meeting were Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

Others were Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Kashim Shettina (Borno), and Gboyega Oyetala (Osun).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

