The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has established over 400 ICPC Student Clubs nationwide to build strong morals in students to enable them to abhor corruption.

Mrs Ese Okworg, an official of the commission, made this known in Suleja at the inauguration of the ICPC Student Club at the Bishop James Yisa Memorial School Kwanba, Suleja on Monday.

She said the aim of establishing ICPC student clubs in schools was to encourage students from young age to build in themselves strong morals that could resist corruption at all time.

The ICPC official said that the commission was interested in children because they were the future and well being of the nation.

She urged them to take their chance and stand against corruption by resisting, rejecting and reporting the vice.

Mr Samuel Emenogu, a member of the Accountability Lab, said that the future of the nation depended on the honesty and moral principles that would be displayed by students.

Emenogu also advised students to be ambassadors of integrity by effecting changes in their surroundings and shunning corruption.

Mrs Ofuloe Adewumi, the Principal of the school, said it was good to instill in the youths, values of honesty and integrity from early days, knowing that they were the leaders of tomorrow.

She urged the students to pay attention to what was being taught and ensure they made good use of it, stressing that it would benefit them now and in the future.

