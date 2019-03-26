Suspected hoodlums have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly killing a taxi driver and burying him.

It was gathered that the hoodlums lured the taxi driver by boarding his vehicle, before taking him into the bush where he was killed and buried in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was done so that they could steal his car.

Luck ran out of the suspect when men of the anti-cultism unit of the Rivers State Police Command, on a routine patrol around the East West road accosted and arrested a van towing a Toyota Corolla to a supposed selling point which led to the arrest of the alleged three killers of the taxi driver reportedly missing since September last year.

According to the post on the Facebook wall of Jack Obinna, upon interrogation, the men confessed to have taken the taxi on a drop to their community, stopped by the bush beat the driver half dead and buried him alive.

