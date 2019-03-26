The Forum of House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East wants the Federal Government to ensure the balance of power and appointments in the next dispensation.

The forum made its position known in a communiqué issued on Tuesday in Enugu, at the Conference of 2019 South East APC House of Assembly Candidates.

The communiqué was signed by the Coordinator of the group, Mr Onyedibe Toochukwu; the Publicity Secretary, Mr Jude Okpor; Secretary, Mr Chiedozie Confidence; and others.

The group, in the communiqué, congratulated the party and President Muhammadu Buhari for a successful outing in the general elections.

It appealed to the federal government to ensure that the interest of the South East was protected in the formation of the new government.

The forum, however, stated that it was sad that the South East did not do very well at the polls due to some identified challenges.

The communiqué called for a closer relationship between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and leaders of the party in the South East for better performance in future elections.

“We commend the decision of the NWC in inaugurating a power-sharing committee to ensure fair and equitable distribution of federal appointments and balance of power in the three tiers government.

“This will ensure that the six geopolitical zones of the country are carried along in accordance with the Federal Character principle,” it stated.

The group called on Nigerians to give the president the needed support as he strives to re-engineer the economy and place it on a path of sustainable growth.

The event, which was the first of such conference, was attended by the majority of the APC members that participated in the poll across the zone.

