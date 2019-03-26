International breaks are period for European clubs to plan ahead of the forthcoming season, with lot of Club already making new signings, others looking to re-strategise, strengthen and add to their squad, it is only normal to hear of various speculations of players transfer and intent to join other clubs or extend their contracts.

Here are some of the Speculations of Players Transfer in Europe:

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and complete a move to Real Madrid or make a return to Juventus. The midfielder has turned down a contract offer from the Red Devils and will have just two years left on his current deal this summer. (AS)

Pogba isn’t the only Premier League star Real Madrid will target as Los Blancos have renewed the interest in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the Senegal international and wants Mane to reinvigorate Real’s attack. (Marca)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have categorically dismissed reports they have made a £240m bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and insist there haven’t been any talks between Zidane and the 19-year-old. (Marca)

Barcelona have ruled out a future move for Antoine Griezmann. The French star turned down the chance to join the La Liga leaders last summer and the club have moved on from the Atletico Madrid forward. (Marca)

Barcelona’s first-choice target remains Luka Jovic but the club are also monitoring Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Manchester United. The 21-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and talks over extending it haven’t progressed. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have joined the race to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. The World Cup winner reportedly wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of a new challenge and is also a PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United Transfer target. (Sport)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

