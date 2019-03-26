By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Six suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Ibadan on Tuesday, when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided their hideout at the Kolapo Ishola Estate, Akobo area of the ancient city.

Investigations have revealed that Yahoo Boys are on the increase in some of the developing areas of Akobo. Most of these fraudsters find the interior of Akobo, especially after the 2nd gates of the Army Barrack, going towards Olorunda-Aba secured for their habitation.

They erected exotic buildings all over the area.

The early morning bust, according to sources in the commission, followed a series of petitions from residents of the community detailing the alleged illegal activities of the suspects.

Ranging between the ages of 24 and 30 years, the suspects are Tella Adefemi Ibrahim, Awoniyi Adeseye Abiodun, Oladele Olawale Wasiu, Olabiti Afeez Ajibola, Akeredolu Oluwafemi Temidayo and Oyaremi Olalekan Olabode.

The EFCC source added that series of intelligence gathered suggested that they were neck deeply in fraudulent activities ranging from love scam to other forms of internet frauds through which they obtained money from unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered for the suspects include five different models of exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several documents containing false pretence from the suspects.

