Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to report that Bishop David Oyedepo has actualised his dream by completing the multi-billion naira Mega Real Estate project, called ‘Canaan City’for Habitation.

Pictures of the mega city project are trending online, with one of the caption, reading: “Pastor Oyedepo finally opens his mega real estate project called ‘Canaan City for Habitation.”

It has been gathered that the mega project located at Iyana-Lesi, Ota area of Ogun State is built mostly for members’ habitation, but they will have to cough out some millions of naira to benefit from the massive project.

The City has self-contain, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, duplex apartments for sale to members.

Reacting to this, Freeze mocked Oyedepo for such a massive project, in the midst of large number of his congregation being poor.

“Lets congratulate the bishop and the members of his church (a number of whom are poor), for making his dream come true,” he said on his Twitter page.

Lets congratulate the bishop and the members of his church (a number of whom are poor), for making his dream come true.🙄 pic.twitter.com/Z0zbc0zV00 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 25, 2019

