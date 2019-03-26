Justice Yusuf Halilu of an FCT High Court Maitama on Tuesday sentenced, Emmanuel Idemudia, an internet scammer, known as“yahoo–yahoo boy”, to one month in prison for attempting to cheat.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Idemudia created a email account profile in the name of King Alberto, a male Caucasian with e-mail ‘ kingalberto55@gmail. com.

EFCC alleged that the convict assumed that character attempted do fraudulently induce one Linda Jones to deliver money to him.

Halilu sentenced him after he pleaded guilty.

The judge said based on the prayers of Idemudia ‘s lawyer, Mr E.A. Nwagwu and the plea bargain signed by the defendant he would sentenced the defendant accordingly.

” This is the effect of information technology where people sit in the comfort of their rooms like kings and cheat on other human beings.

” You are hereby sentenced to one month in Suleja prison and the iPhone 6 used to commit the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government ” he said.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Faruk Abdullahi had earlier told the court that the charge and the plea bargain agreement were filed on March 8.

He said the offence was contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code.

