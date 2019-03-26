Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Drew Bieber popular as Justin Bieber drops a note on social media to say he is giving music a break to focus on his marriage.

The 25 year old who married his sweetheart Hailey Bieber in 2018 disclosed that his family and health comes first, and when he returns, it will be with a revenge album as fans have requested.

He wrote:

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

