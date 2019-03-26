The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa has rejected the new date, March 28, fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the supplementary Governorship election in the state.

The Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, announced the party’s decision in Yola on Tuesday.

Lawal said that INEC did not consult the party before fixing the new date for the poll.

He alleged that information had filtered out earlier that the election would be held on Thursday, March 28.

“INEC failed to consult with political parties involved in this election before going ahead to fix a new date for the re-run.

“We, therefore, became suspicious due to rumours in town earlier that supplementary election would be conducted on Thursday and it turned out to be true.

“We are not afraid of re-run election but INEC should have done the right thing.

“How can you fix an election on a working day. Are civil servants not going to participate in the election.

“We are going to forward our protest on the matter to INEC,’’ he said.

An Adamawa High Court sitting in Yola had earlier vacated an order restraining INEC from conducting a supplementary election in the state.

INEC, therefore, fixed March 28 for the election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

