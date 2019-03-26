Mr Ene Okon, the Commissioner of Police in Abia, has expressed his commitment to law enforcement and crime reduction in the state.

Okon, who was away to Ebonyi during the general elections, made this known while briefing newsmen in Umuahia upon his return to Abia on Tuesday.

He said that as the commissioner of police in the state, his mandate revolved squarely around law enforcement and fight against crime and criminality “without fear or favour.”

He said: “I am going to face the task of policing the state squarely because I have no other thing to do than ensuring adequate security in the state.

“This briefing has afforded me the opportunity to sound it loud and clear to criminals that I am not here to fraternise with them but fight them.

“If they are sensible and clever enough they can find another place to go because Abia will not contain all of us,” Okon said.

The police boss said that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure a thorough investigation of every criminal case in the command in order that justice would prevail.

