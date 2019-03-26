Four youths charged with robbing a man of his valuables worth N177, 000 were on Tuesday in Lagos remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants — Chukwuani Amechi, 19; Adigun Lateef, 20; Gbadamosi Shuaibu, 18, and Uko Saviour, 19 — are being tried for conspiracy, arming themselves with offensive weapons and robbery.

Refusing to take the plea of the defendants, the Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, said they should be kept behind bars, pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendants and others still at large committed the offences on March 3 at Itire, Lagos, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu told the court.

He said that the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons to rob Ismaila Saka of his belongings.

“The defendants entered the shop of the complainant with cutlasses and bottles, commanding him to surrender his phones and cash, threatening to harm him.

“They forcefully collected his four phones, valued at N139, 000 and cash of N38, 000 totalling N177, 000 and ran away.

“When the defendants were later arrested, they confessed that they have sold the phones,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offences violate Sections 296, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 296 prescribes 21 years for arming self with any offensive weapon, while Section 297 also attracts 21 for robbery.

The case was adjourned until April 19, for mention.

