Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has applauded the decision of the Deputy Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Akpo Bomba Yeeh, to dump the party and join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the pursuit of its mandate.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Former African Action Congress ( AAC) Deputy Governorship candidate, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, Wike said history would be kind to Yeeh for placing Rivers interest above personal consideration.

Wike received the Former AAC Deputy Governorship candidate alongside PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah; former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Senator-elect, Barry Mpigi and other leaders of Rivers State.

Wike said: “History will be on your side. You have shown that the interest of the state is above personal consideration. God will not only protect you, He will reward you for this decision. Rivers State is the only state we have. Everyone must work together to move this state forward. It is important to take this state to greater heights. It is not everyone that can take this kind of decision. It requires maturity to take this kind of decision.”

The Governor said all leaders of Rivers State, irrespective of their political affiliations must work in unity to develop the State.

He said: “All of us must work together in order to forge ahead. No one man’s interest is bigger than that of the State”.

He welcomed Yeeh into PDP, noting that he would be part of the group to consolidate the development of the state.

“You are welcome to the party that will move the state forward. Those on the other side must understand that you cannot kill people, just to be in power. With this bold decision, our brothers on the other side know that the end has come.” he said.

Governor Wike thanked the Former AAC Deputy Governorship Candidate for refusing to allow himself to be a tool for the destabilisation of the state.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus described the defection as a welcome development, which would help Rivers State move forward.

He said: “This is a welcome development. This is what a normal situation is supposed to be. The people will see the reason why we must work together. This is an uncommon decision. You have taken a wise decision because you have the interest of the people at heart.”

Secondus called on INEC to bring the Rivers election to a logical conclusion, so that the people could continue with their lives.

Earlier, the former AAC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Yeeh said the state developed by her founding fathers should be sustained by the efforts of all patriots.

He said: “Today, I am in your midst to declare my defection to the PDP. Governor Wike is a man of vision. He is a man of compassion. It is his compassion that endears him to the people of Rivers State. I choose to identify with him to move the state forward “.

He added that as a retired security personnel, he would work with Wike to promote the security of the State.

Yeeh informed Wike that he had officially withdrawn his candidacy of AAC.

“I officially announce the withdrawal of my candidacy for the AAC. My loyalty is with the PDP. I cannot afford to leave the fast lane and go to the slow lane”, he said.

