Tito Sajivan, an assistant coach with the Pharaohs of Egypt, on Sunday in Asaba said his team would not take chances with the Super Eagles of Nigeria during their friendly match.

Eagles will play host to the Pharaohs on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba in a friendly international.

Sajivan told newsmen, moments after the team’s arrival on Sunday at about 2 p.m in Asaba, that they were around to do their best and ensure they beat the Nigerian side.

NAN reports that the Egyptian side had arrived in Asaba from Niger Republic where they drew 1-1 with the hosts in their final qualification group match on Saturday.

The coach said playing against a strong team like Nigeria demands seriousness and commitment, and his team of young and talented players would need to be at its best to win.

“This is a very important match, because Nigeria is a strong team and it is our last friendly match before the tournament.

“We are going to do our best to win. Of course we are a strong team, but Nigeria is also a strong team. To us, this match is critical and we have a crop of young players here and the right players for the match.

“We have 24 players on board for Tuesday’s friendly with Nigeria, with the whole delegation numbering about 50,’’ Sajivan said.

