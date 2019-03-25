Kehinde Lamidi, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), says the body was ready to host the second Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 male and female championships.

“All is now set for the hosting for the second edition of the CAVB Zone 3 male and female clubs championships scheduled to hold in Lagos between April 14 and 19.

“Twenty-two male and female clubs from six countries will participate in the one week tournament with the host, Nigeria presenting the highest number of clubs,’’ Lamidi said on Sunday in a statement in Lagos.

“Going by the list of the registered clubs, Benin Republic is presenting two male clubs Finances, Entente and Entente in the female category, Burkina Faso has Sonapost in male and As Douanes in the female category.

“Ghana will present her best clubs, Ghana Police in the two categories, while Niger will have Gendarmerie and Police in the two categories.

“Togo registered two male clubs, AS OTR and Etoile Filante, while the female club is AS OTR.

“The host, Nigeria is presenting the highest number of clubs in the male and female categories.

“It is parading Nigeria Immigration, Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Civil Defence and Kano Pillars in the male category.

“While Nigeria Customs, Nigeria Immigration, Nigeria Civil Defence, Kada Emeralds and Benue Queens will feature in the female category,” he said.

The statement quoted Musa Nimrod, President of the federation as saying that arrangements had been concluded to ensure a successful hosting of the continental tournament.

“The organising and technical committees of the federation as well as the secretariat had visited and met with the management of University of Lagos to inspect the facilities to be used.

“The board is putting finishing touches to other logistics with a view to improve on the lapses identified in the last edition,’’ Nimrod said.

It said that Paul Atchoe, President of CAVB Zone 3 had expressed confidence in the ability of the NVBF to host effectively judging by the successes recorded in the last edition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clubs are expected to start arriving in Nigeria as from April 13.

