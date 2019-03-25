A trader, Victoria Anifowoshe, 54, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with defrauding some electricity consumers of N170,000 on the pretext of helping them to pay bills.

Anifowoshe, who lives at No. 24, Akute St., Off Ndike St., Obawole, Ogba, Lagos, is facing counts of fraud and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in March 2018 at her residence.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained N170,000 from one Olorishade Isaac and some other persons on the pretext of helping them to pay their electricity bills at an office of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

Samuel noted that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A. I. Abina admitted Anifowoshe to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 10, for further hearing.

