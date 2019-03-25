Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), has announced his intention to run for the office of the President of the Senate in the 9th National Assembly.

Ndume made this known in an intent letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dated March 25 and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

In the letter, Ndume sought the blessing of the party to contest, believing the position would be zoned to the North East zone where he hails from.

Ndume, a former Leader of the Senate, in the letter, said his desire to contest for the position is as a result of his desire to help improve the economic situation of the country.

The letter read: ”following the successful conduct of the 2019 general election and the overwhelming victory of our great party, the APC at all levels, I hereby forward my letter of intent to contest for the office of the President of the Senate in the 9th National Assembly.

”I wish to emphasise that my decision to contest for the Senate Presidency is informed by my conviction to contribute my quota to nation building.”

Sen. Ndume who served as Minority Leader in the 6th House of Representatives said, ”my vast legislative experience and my deep desire to take Nigeria to the next level of development are reasons for contesting.”

The lawmaker added that calls from respected party members within the North East and other parts of the country had encouraged him to join the race

”For these reasons and more, I wish to forward myself for the blessings of the party, my colleagues in the Senate and fellow Nigerians for the post of the President of the Senate.

”The party leadership will see the desired wisdom in zoning the Senate Presidency to the North-East due to our sterling performance in the 2019 polls, giving the President the second highest votes cast.”

He said becoming the president of the senate would enable him to further achieve his plans for the insurgency-ravaged people of the North East.

