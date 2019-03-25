The President of Nasrul-Lahil-l-Fath Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa, has urged idle youths to acquire one form of skill or the other that would keep them economically busy and dissuade from committing crime.

Bolarinwa gave the advice on Monday at the Graduation ceremony of the Hospitality Management Training by some of NASFAT members at its National Headquarters, Ikeja.

He said that the training was a welcome development, capable of making youths to attain economic prosperity if harnessed properly.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at reducing unemployment and supporting the government to provide jobs for unemployed youths at the grassroots.

“Our goal is to overcome social and economic barriers that limit youths’ ability to access relevant skills that will empower them for self-reliance.

“If the majority of youths are self-employed, most of the economic challenges affecting the country will be averted and crimes minimised,” he said.

Mr Yinka Fisher, State Coordinator of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), said that that the training was aimed at supporting youths to create jobs through entrepreneurial development.

“The graduating students are encouraged to be their own bosses so that they can be employers of labour rather than employees. “They should understand that the journey to success does not come on a platter of gold.

“They have to persevere, determine and be dogged and by so doing, they will have a winning spirit that will enable them to be successful entrepreneurs.

The Managing Director of Lagos Airport Hotel, Mr Kayode Bakare, urged the graduating students to use their skills as trained caterers to contribute to the social and economic development of the society.

“Completing your programme is certainly an achievement that you should be proud of, I know how happy you are right now and that is why I want to share my joy too.

“At last, it all paid off for you, all the late night studies, lack of sleep and sacrifice of enjoyment have passed. The time for reward is here.

“Looking back, it was worth it and you are going to places, chase your dreams, never stop trying and keep learning.

“Be the best you can be as you transit to a bigger place, get ready to make your way to the arena.

“You have laid the foundation for future achievement, I celebrate you, your graduation is a stepping stone to the sky where there is no limit,’’ he said.

Mr Ibrahim Saka, NASFAT Economic Empowerment Secretary, urged youths to take advantage of the entrepreneurial skill development training as a challenge to out of unemployment.

“Job placement opportunities are rear, so become economically self-reliant by acquiring new skills through training and become an employer of labour.

“All stakeholders should come together to deal with the issues and prepare a great future for Nigerian youths,’’ he said.

The graduands who undertook three months, all-inclusive and intensive training at Ikeja Airport Hotel.

They were drawn from headquarter zone 1, 2 and Ogun zone of the organisation.

