Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, the President, Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), has called on Quantity Surveyors to uphold the tenets of the profession to promote the growth of the country.

Aliyu made the call at the investiture ceremony of the 11th Chairman of FCT Chapter of the board and induction of Senate Members of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), on Sunday in Abuja.

Aliyu, who was Chairman of the occasion, described Quantity Survey as a young profession when compared with others in the country.

According to him, the profession in Nigeria will clock 50 years in July and can be seen as young as it is anywhere else in the world.

“It is a special year for the NIQS and also special year for the FCT chapter of NIQS also known as (Unity chapter), which just clocked 25 years.

“We have a lot of events lined up and NIQS will have to carry a lot of the weight of the programme for celebration of the golden jubilee of the Institute.

“We must always look at things from shared competence and professionalism to elect our leaders and we must carry this to all levels of our society, to achieve meaningful growth.” (NAN)

