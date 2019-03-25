The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company on Monday appealed to residents of Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kaduna to bear with it over the power outage being experienced by the residents.

Abdulazez Abdullahi, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications in Kaduna said that the outage was due to ongoing maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Abdullahi said that power would be restored immediately the work on the TCN formation was completed.

The residents had told NAN that the power outage had crumbled business activities in the area.

Mrs Amina Isa, a resident, said the area had been experiencing epileptic power supply in the last three months, adding that the high electricity bills had also kept coming to the residents.

Another resident, Miss Anita James, said that many were no longer abreast of developments in the country due to the outage

The residents said that it was wrong for the electricity company to send higher bills for power not consumed and urged the state government to come to their rescue.

