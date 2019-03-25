Mr Theo Lawson and Yeni Kuti

Renowned Architect, Theo Lawson clocked 60 years on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with family members, friends and well wishers felicitating with him at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The celebration kicked off at exactly 7.00pm on Saturday, with lots of pomp and ceremony.

Mr Theo Lawson with his children, Tosin and Ayo Lawson

Lawson is the fiance of Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late Afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Lawson studied architecture at the Architectural Association School, London between 1978 and 1985. In 1990, he set up Total Consult, worked on many commercial and residential building projects, also into designing Stage sets.

Mr Theo Lawson with his friends

In 1999, he collaborated up with other designers to form the “C.I.A.” (Creative Intelligence Agency), a Collaborative that spearheaded ideas for Lagos in the Millennium. This led to the conception and realization of “Freedom Park”,
one of Lagos’ most vibrant Arts space.

Mr Kunle Ajibade, Joke Silva and Mr Theo Lawson

Mr Frank Halim, Theo Lawson and Mr Ike Imo

Mr Theo Lawson with family and friends cuin the cake

Segun Olota and the Xctasy band performing at the event

Mr Theo Lawson while cutting his birthday cake

Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan and Mr Theo Lawson

Mr Sunday Are and Mr Theo Lawson

Dancer, Segun Adefila performing at the event

 

Actress, Joke Silva and Yeni Kuti