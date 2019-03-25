Renowned Architect, Theo Lawson clocked 60 years on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with family members, friends and well wishers felicitating with him at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The celebration kicked off at exactly 7.00pm on Saturday, with lots of pomp and ceremony.

Lawson is the fiance of Yeni Kuti, daughter of the late Afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Lawson studied architecture at the Architectural Association School, London between 1978 and 1985. In 1990, he set up Total Consult, worked on many commercial and residential building projects, also into designing Stage sets.

In 1999, he collaborated up with other designers to form the “C.I.A.” (Creative Intelligence Agency), a Collaborative that spearheaded ideas for Lagos in the Millennium. This led to the conception and realization of “Freedom Park”,

one of Lagos’ most vibrant Arts space.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

