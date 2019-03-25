The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the Kano State governorship election which declared Abdullahi Ganduje as winner.

The party said candidate, Abba Yusuf, was the rightful winner of the Kano state governorship election, stating that any declaration that did not reflect such could not stand.

A statement issud by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Yusuf, won the Kano state governorship election since March 9, 2019, having fulfilled the constitutional requirement of securing the highest number of votes and the statutory 25% in two-thirds of the state.

However, the supplementary governorship election in Kano overturned what would have been for them a victory.

Hence, the party described the supplementary polls as “a national disgrace” and a mere figure allocating exercise by compromised INEC officials, who collaborated with power drunk politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to award results to the APC candidate”.

The party cautioned INEC against any attempt to alter figures, noting that that will be a clear recipe for anarchy and a serious crisis in the state.

The party said the people of Kano had a long history of firm resistance against corrupt and oppressive forces, adding that the will of the Kano people must not be stretched in this election.

According to PDP, no amount of machination could cow or force the Kano people to abandon their resolve for a new governor in Abba Yusuf.

