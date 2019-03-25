Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria’s Under-23 team crushed Libya 4-0 in the second leg to progress to the final round of the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Nigerian team, playing at the the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Monday needed to overturn the 2-0 loss in Libya last Wednesday or crash out of the tournament.

Osimhen, whom Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr allowed, alongside two others, to join the U-23 side after Seychelles win, proved his worth by scoring hat-trick.

David Okereke scored the winning goal on 93 minutes to make the score 4-2 on aggregate.

