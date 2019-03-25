The Chairman of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), Tajudeen Akinyemi, has lauded the first ever pre-season tournament for women league in Nigeria, saying the development would help to promote women football.

Akinyemi gave the commendation when Mr Michael Akintunde, Coordinator, Queens Football Consults’ West Africa, the organisers of the tournament, visited him on Monday in Akure.

Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Sunshine Queens and Osun Babes are part of the teams that would participate at the tourney in Akure.

The tournament commences on March 28 and end on March 31.

Akinyemi said the competition, aside helping teams to prepare adequately for the coming league season, would also help coaches to discover hidden talents.

“It’s a thing of joy to have this kind of tournament staged in Nigeria for the first time.

“Nigeria has the best records in women football on the continent but preparations have not been too good towards competitions and I believe this is coming at the right time,” he said.

Akinyemi promised to support the competition with everything necessary to make it a success.

He advised participating teams to play by the rules and enjoy their stay in the sunshine state for the duration of the tournament.

Akintunde said he appreciated the kind gesture of the ODSFA chairman in supporting the tourney in areas of logistics.

He said that the aim of the event was to prepare participating teams ahead of the fast-approaching women league; encourage girl-child education, put an end to discrimination and raise awareness on cancer.

Queens Football Consults’ West Africa is a sports firm based in Gauteng, South Africa.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

