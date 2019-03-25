A 28-year-old man, Dankaratu Kareem, was on Monday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing an unregistered motorcycle, valued at N240,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kareem, whose address is not stated, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and stabbing with knife.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told court that Kareem committed the offences on March 10 at Tobiko Winners Bus Stop in Badagry.

Ikem said that the accused stole the motorcycle, a cell phone and N5, 000 cash, property of one Sanni Mohammed.

“The accused also stabbed Sanni with knife, causing the complainant bodily harm to his neck.

“The offences contravene Sections 285 and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted Kareem to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said that the two sureties should be gainfully employed.

He adjourned the case until May 6 for further hearing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

